Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 10,027,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 2,050,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.06. The company has a market cap of £27.65 million, a PE ratio of 53,148.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

