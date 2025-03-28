Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells 18,590 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $39,410.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,587.44. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $794.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.