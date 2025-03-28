Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

