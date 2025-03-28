Gene Foca Sells 23,475 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 23,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $49,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 468,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,159.16. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GETY stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $174,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $3,553,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

