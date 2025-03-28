FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1558 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DOGG opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70.
About FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Target Drops to COVID Lows: Buy the Dip or Cut Losses?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.