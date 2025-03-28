FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1558 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DOGG opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

