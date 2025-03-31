D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

