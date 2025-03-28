Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.76 and last traded at $74.25. Approximately 3,168,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,605,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

