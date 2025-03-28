Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 22.8% increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,845. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

