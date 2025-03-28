3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Announces $0.02 Dividend

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Price Performance
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,237. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $26.38.
About 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.