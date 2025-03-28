3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Price Performance

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,237. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $26.38.

About 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.