Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Posts Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,063. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.