First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 7,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.0389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.
The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
