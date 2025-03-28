Head-To-Head Survey: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. EPR Properties pays out 221.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $641.00 million 6.13 $173.05 million $1.60 32.29 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $1.25 billion 1.32 $188.70 million $0.81 5.31

Profitability

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EPR Properties and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 28.87% 8.22% 3.52% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.37% 15.77% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EPR Properties and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 4 2 1 2.22 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 0.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.29%. Given EPR Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

