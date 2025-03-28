Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Expands By 277.6%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 142,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,194. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ISNPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISNPY

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.