Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Expands By 277.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 142,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,194. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ISNPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.