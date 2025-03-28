Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Relief Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLFTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

