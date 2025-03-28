Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RLFTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.66.
About Relief Therapeutics
