Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Drops By 50.3%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 26.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ:GGLL traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $28.62. 2,056,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of -2.73.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.