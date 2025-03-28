Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declines By 72.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
FTXG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.