Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declines By 72.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTXG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXG Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.