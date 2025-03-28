iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 580,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 909,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 233,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,142. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

