Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 169,180 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $1,505,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

