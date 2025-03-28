Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 442,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 175,313 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

