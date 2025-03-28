Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($29.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.07) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Wizz Air Price Performance
Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,619 ($20.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,553.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.60. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,135 ($14.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,548 ($32.99).
Wizz Air Company Profile
