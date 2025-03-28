Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($29.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.07) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,619 ($20.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,553.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.60. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,135 ($14.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,548 ($32.99).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.