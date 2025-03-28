1,200 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,411,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,425,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $209.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $232.60. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $207.82.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

