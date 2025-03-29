1,108 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 146.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,972 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

RGA opened at $195.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $178.84 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

