EntryPoint Capital LLC Increases Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Playtika by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

