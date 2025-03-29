Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $10,036,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 125,198 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

VLTO stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,495,742.72. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,770. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

