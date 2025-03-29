AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

