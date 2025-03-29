9,400 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

