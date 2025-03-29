Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.