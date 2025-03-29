Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.