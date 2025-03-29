BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BT Brands Price Performance
BTBD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.54. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
About BT Brands
