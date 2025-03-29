BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTBD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.54. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

