Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captivision Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAPTW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 18,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Captivision has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

