Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $23.73. 5,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Main International ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of -14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main International ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the quarter. Main International ETF comprises 6.5% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned about 69.26% of Main International ETF worth $79,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

