ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $10.11. ROHM shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 5,115 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie raised shares of ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Read Our Latest Report on ROHCY
ROHM Price Performance
ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ROHM Company Profile
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ROHM
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.