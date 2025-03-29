Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Twilio stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. 1,343,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,065. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

