GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 24.2% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 51,750,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,281,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Down 24.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.14.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

