CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 205,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,247,049.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 646,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,316.19. This represents a 46.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and have sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,833 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CompoSecure by 555.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CompoSecure by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

