Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.23 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Zenith Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.53 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,266,686 shares changing hands.
Zenith Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.
About Zenith Energy
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
