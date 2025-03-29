Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.23 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Zenith Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.53 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,266,686 shares changing hands.

Zenith Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

