Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Increases By 171.4%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JE Cleantech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 3,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

