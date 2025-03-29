Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Increases By 171.4%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
JE Cleantech Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JE Cleantech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 3,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
