Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Expands By 165.4%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the February 28th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 110,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,055. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

