Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in March

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seeing Machines Trading Down 34.2 %

Seeing Machines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.