MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after buying an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after buying an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $118.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

