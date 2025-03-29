OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPSC opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.10. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $45.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

