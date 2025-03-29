iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

