Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 100.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLY stock remained flat at $18.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.