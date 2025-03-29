Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 100.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
GWLLY stock remained flat at $18.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Wall Motor
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.