Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 114,761 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.04. 332,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,845. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $143.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

