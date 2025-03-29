Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $49.71.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
