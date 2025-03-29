JHI Growth ETF JXX (NYSEARCA:JXX) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

JHI Growth ETF JXX (NYSEARCA:JXX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
JHI Growth ETF JXX Price Performance
Shares of JXX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million and a PE ratio of 41.76. JHI Growth ETF JXX has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $25.75.
About JHI Growth ETF JXX
