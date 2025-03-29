Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

