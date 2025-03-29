Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on February 25th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.