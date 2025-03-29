Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 100.7% in March

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the February 28th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $180.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.