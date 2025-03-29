Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 100.7% in March

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the February 28th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
