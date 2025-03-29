Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

