StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

